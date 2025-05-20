UP govt launches 'ITI Chalo Abhiyan' to boost skills among youth and employment

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) In a bid to enhance skill development and expand employment opportunities for the youth, the Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday said it has rolled out the "ITI Chalo Abhiyan." This campaign, which commenced on May 12 this year aims to encourage admissions for the 2025 academic session in government and private ITIs across the state, the government said in a statement.

Aligned with national flagship initiatives such as "Make in India," "Start-up India," "Stand-Up India," and "Digital India," the campaign reflects the state government's commitment to building a skilled workforce, it said.

The government said the initiative focuses on equipping both rural and urban youth with industry-relevant skills to prepare them for gainful employment, emphasising that vocational and technical education are the foundation of inclusive growth.

Dr. Hariom, Principal Secretary of the Department of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has called upon all district magistrates to support the campaign actively.

He said that "ITI Chalo Abhiyan" secures a brighter future for the youth and positions Uttar Pradesh as a frontrunner in literacy and skill development.

He described the campaign as a "golden opportunity" for the state's youth to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress.

Promotional materials, including posters and brochures, have been distributed to all ITIs, according to the statement.

District School Inspectors and Basic Education Officers have been directed to promote the campaign in schools to raise awareness among students and parents, it added.