UP govt launches 'Kumbh Summit' in run-up to next year's Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) In the run-up to the Maha Kumbh scheduled to be held in Prayagraj next year, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday launched a 'Kumbh Summit' to be held across all 18 divisions of the state.

The event commenced in Lucknow and will conclude in Prayagraj on December 14.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025.

Speaking to reporters here, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the summit will feature a wide array of events, including 'Bal-Yuva' Kumbh, 'Kala-Sanskriti' Kumbh, 'Kavi' Kumbh, and 'Bhakti' Kumbh.

Local artists and schoolchildren from across the state will participate in the summit which will provide them a platform to showcase their talents and engage in the cultural celebrations.

Singh said the secondary and higher education departments are coordinating to make the schoolchildren aware of the traditions of Kumbh.

As part of the summit, a roadshow titled 'Kumbh Abhinandan' started from the GPO Park in Lucknow and would culminate at Marine Drive in the evening after travelling through Gomti Ghat via Sikandar Bagh Marg.

While the Lalit Kala Akademi will oversee the painting and photography competitions to be held during the summit, the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi will handle the music and dance competitions.

Cultural and spiritual heritage exhibitions will be organised by the state Archaeology Department, UP State Archives, and UP Museum Directorate as part of the summit.

Similarly, the Bharatendu Natya Academy will host drama competitions, while the Tribal and Folk Art Culture Institute will hold folk art and rangoli competitions.

A quiz will also be held on the cultural and spiritual significance of Maha Kumbh.

In Varanasi, the summit will be held at the Banaras Hindu University on October 14-15, while it will conclude at the North Central Zone Cultural Centre in Prayagraj on December 14.