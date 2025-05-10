UP govt launches 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' for children's nutritional security

Lucknow, May 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' across eight aspirational districts of the state, to eradicate malnutrition and ensure nutritional security for children, an official statement said on Saturday.

A comprehensive action plan for the pilot phase has already been prepared, the statement said.

The campaign targets children between the ages of three and six, aiming to provide them with daily nutritious snacks delivering 400 calories and 15 to 20 grams of protein.

The meals will be provided under the Take-Home Ration model, ensuring consistency and accessibility, it added.

As part of the nutrition package, children will receive flavoured milk, bananas and other seasonal fruits, along with a specially designed millet-chikki nutribar. The nutribar, piloted successfully in Varanasi, has demonstrated a positive impact by helping to reduce anaemia, stunting, and underweight cases among Anganwadi beneficiaries.

It has also been credited with boosting both attendance and engagement at Anganwadi centers, thanks to its nutritional value and child-friendly taste, according to the statement.

The 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan' is expected to benefit a total of 11,13,783 children, with a proposed budget of Rs 254.83 crore -- amounting to Rs 44 per child per day.

The state government further underlined the importance of swift implementation and close monitoring of the campaign to ensure maximum impact. Regular assessments by health experts will be carried out to measure outcomes and make necessary adjustments in real time, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that child nutrition is not just a welfare measure, but a foundational investment in the state's future, it said. PTI NAV OZ OZ OZ