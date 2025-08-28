UP govt launches new helpline for transport, vehicle-related matters

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a new helpline were citizens can seek information regarding transport and vehicle-related matters, including driving licence and registration certificate, a statement said on Thursday.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said that the state government had sought a short and easy-to-remember helpline, which has been approved and implemented by the Union Ministry of Telecommunications.

Along with the existing toll-free number 1800-1800-151, the new helpline -- 149 -- aims to provide citizens with quick, reliable, and transparent assistance at any time, the statement said.

People can obtain information, status updates, and grievance redressal for services related to driving licence, registration certificate, permit and fitness, road tax, pollution certificate, BH-series Registration and electric vehicle subsidy, the statement read.

Information related to e-challan and online services can also be obtained from the helpline, it said.

"Our vision is clear. Safe roads, simple services, and satisfied citizens. Regular monitoring of the helpline will ensure timely and effective grievance redressal," Singh added.

To use the helpline, one has to call on 149 (or 1800-1800-151) from, choose the required subject and provide details.

A message with relevant information, links, or status will be sent to the mobile number. In case of complaints, a complaint number will be generated immediately.

New complaints can also be registered, or their status tracked, at https://upgov.info/transport. PTI ABN APL NB