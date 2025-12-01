UP govt launches one-time settlement scheme for pending electricity bills

Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Monday launched Electricity Bill Relief Scheme 2025-26, which offers interest waivers on pending electricity bills and rebates on the principal amount.

State Energy Minister A K Sharma inaugurated the scheme from Soraon sub-station in Prayagraj. He also inaugurated mega camps at Kunda sub-station in Pratapgarh and Unchahar sub-station in Raebareli district, according to an official statement.

Speaking after inaugurating the scheme, Sharma said it will provide financial relief to consumers and build their trust in the electricity department.

The minister, who distributed certificates to the first five registered consumers, said, "Today marks a new era of hope for consumers burdened with pending bills for years. In the first phase of the scheme, registered consumers will receive a 100 per cent interest waiver and an additional 25 per cent rebate on the principal amount, significantly reducing their liabilities." He said the registration process has been made simple and accessible. Consumers can register through the department's website www.uppcl.org, at the concerned division or sub-division office, Jan Seva Kendra, or any departmental cash counter.

The electricity department is conducting an extensive public awareness campaign to ensure that more people benefit from the scheme, he said.

The scheme will run in three phases: first phase from December 1-31, 2025; second phase from January 1-31, 2026, and the third phase from February 1-28, 2026.

In the first phase, 100 per cent interest waiver will be provided, along with 25 per cent rebate on the principal amount. In the second phase, the rebate on the principal amount will be 15 per cent, and in the third phase, it would be 10 per cent.

This one-time settlement facility is especially useful for consumers whose bills have become excessively high due to interest and surcharges, the statement said.

Sharma added that keeping consumers' financial conditions in mind, the government has provided an option of monthly installments -- of Rs 500 and Rs 750 -- so that they do not feel burdened.

The energy minister also instructed officials to hold camps to inform consumers about the scheme, ensure a smooth and simplified registration process, and make sure that no eligible individual is deprived of the benefits.

Sharma said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and the "consistent consumer-friendly policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath", the electricity rates in Uttar Pradesh have not increased in the last six years.

Stating that the new relief scheme will significantly reduce the financial burden on consumers, he appealed to all defaulters not to miss the opportunity and take advantage of the scheme.

MLAs Guru Prasad Maurya, Deepak Patel, and Manoj Pandey, MLC Surendra Chaudhary, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam MD Shambhu Kumar, Madhyanchal MD Ria Kejriwal, other local public representatives, electrical engineers, and a large number of public were present on the occasion, the statement added. PTI NAV RUK RUK