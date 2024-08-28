UP govt launches 'Operation Bhediya' to catch wolves responsible for 7 deaths in Bahraich

Bahraich/Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched 'Operation Bhediya' to capture a pack of wolves on the prowl in Mehsi tehsil in Bahraich district that has so far killed seven people.

Six children and a woman have been killed by the animals in the last month and a half in Bahraich with the latest attack taking place in a village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques are being used by the Forest Department to catch the wolves. Permission to tranquilise the animals has been granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden, according to an official statement.

So far, three wolves have been captured, however, there is uncertainty about the total number of wolves in the area, officials said.

Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava said, "We have deployed 16 teams to capture the wolves, and 12 district-level officers are also stationed here. Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh will remain on-site until the remaining wolves are captured." District Magistrate Monika Rani said doors are being installed at houses that don't have them and night patrolling is being conducted in all villages. ASHA workers have been assigned the job of raising awareness among the people, she said.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring 'Operation Bhediya' while Forest Minister Arun Saxena on Wednesday met the affected families in the district.

During his visit to several villages, Saxena reassured the people that the Forest Department was working tirelessly to capture the wolves.

"The district administration has provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of four deceased individuals. Payments to the families of the remaining victims will be processed soon," the statement said.

The minister assured that the department is fully alert and making every effort to capture the three remaining wolves, it said.

He urged the people to avoid sleeping in the open at night, keep children indoors, and ensure that their doors are securely locked. He also advised people to go out in groups and carry sticks for protection.

In a series of attacks over the last 45 days, six children and a woman were mauled to death while around 30 people were injured by a pack of wolves in different villages of Mehsi tehsil, according to officials. COR KIS RHL