UP govt launches scheme to boost medical device manufacturing in Greater Noida

Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new initiative to promote medical device manufacturing in Greater Noida, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has rolled out a scheme for the allotment of 21 industrial plots in Sector-28, inviting manufacturers from the medical device sector to set up units, it said.

Applications for the scheme are now open, and the last date for submission is July 7.

The Medical Device Park under development in Greater Noida is set to become the largest of its kind in the country, it added.

Through this scheme, manufacturers will have the opportunity to establish units within this emerging hub, which is expected to significantly boost economic growth in UP.

A key feature of the scheme is its focus on high-potential sectors, such as cancer care, radiology, imaging, IVD, implants, electronic medical devices, cardio-respiratory equipment, and renal devices, including catheters.

Of the 21 plots available, 16 are 1,000 square metres in size and 5 are 2,100 sq m in size, the statement said.

For the 1,000 sq m plots, the total premium is Rs 77.30 lakh, with a registration amount of Rs 7.73 lakh. For the 2,100 sq m plots, the premium is Rs 1.62 crore, and the registration amount is Rs 16.23 lakh.

It said that applicants can access detailed information and apply through the official websites of YEIDA and Nivesh Mitra.

This initiative by YEIDA is unique in several aspects. Strategically located in Sector 28, the plots offer connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway.

They are near key infrastructure projects, including the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the upcoming International Film City, the F1 MotoGP Track, the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, the MSME Hub, and the Apparel-Handicraft and Toy Park.

The region will also benefit from future linkage to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, enhancing logistics, freight movement, and overall business operations. PTI ABN SHW SHW