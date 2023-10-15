UP govt launches ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ campaign for festivals

Lucknow: In view of the festivals, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started a special cleanliness campaign ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ (Clean Festival, Healthy Festival), especially in and around temples, an official statement issued here said.

The urban development and energy departments have called for celebrating Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali festivals as ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ by giving the mantra ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ for maintaining cleanliness in all municipal bodies of the state, the statement added.

Instructions have been issued to all municipal officials and employees to ensure cleanliness of the roads and streets, areas around religious places, monasteries, temples and Durga Puja pandals.

The departments have also been asked to get the street lights repaired so that the devotees do not face any problem in commuting during the festivals, Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma said.

The directives said there should be no hindrance anywhere in the supply of clean drinking water and proper disposal of offerings made by devotees and garbage should also be ensured.

"People should not litter offerings and garbage, and bins should be placed around places of worship. In this, the cooperation of public representatives should also be taken. Awareness should be created about celebrating clean and healthy festivals," Sharma said.

He asked officials to ensure toll-free number 1533 remains operational for the immediate resolution of complaints.