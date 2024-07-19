UP govt launches two schemes to increase green cover in across state

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) In an effort to increase green cover and improve ground water level in the state, the UP government has implemented two schemes -- Upvan Yojna and Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme -- across the state.

Under the Upvan Yojna, saplings and cuttings of tree are being provided by the state government for plantation in parks, along the road and other spaces right from cities to to villages.

As per state government officials, the scheme is aimed at increasing the green cover that eventually leads to improvement in groundwater level, better environment and reduction in climate impact.

The state government has allocated an annual budget of Rs 70 crore for the Upvan Yojna.

As part of its dedication to preserving the state's cultural heritage, the Yogi Adityanath government will nurture 948 heritage trees through the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme.

As many as 28 species of trees that are more than 100 years old have been designated as "heritage trees." These trees are spread over all the 12 districts of the state. There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

The UP government is raising awareness among the general public by conserving the endangered tree species and trees connected to mythological/historical events, special people, monuments, religious traditions, and beliefs.

The heritage tree category includes trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement. In Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 19 trees have been designated as heritage trees.

Under the "Ped lagao-Ped bacho Jan Abhiyan-2024", Virasat Vraksh Vatika will be established in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to raise awareness about the identified heritage trees among the residents.

These gardens will be created in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Mathura, Sitapur, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur.

In each garden, a plant, twig, or branch propagated from a heritage tree will be planted. The remaining plants will be species of local importance. Approximately eight hectares of land will be needed for this initiative.

Sunil Chaudhary, MD, UP Forest Corporation told PTI video,"Heritage trees are our ancient trees, almost 100 years old. Changes were made to save and promote these trees in our ancient districts. Our main objective is to save and further propagate these trees. We have identified 948 such trees." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talking about the scheme told PTI video, "We have different varieties of trees across the state saplings/cuttings of which will be planted in parks in villages panchayat to municipalities and along the road on a wide scale." PTI CDN NB NB