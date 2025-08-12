UP govt leases land for Hyderabad's varsity campus in Lucknow at Re 1 per year

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 2.32 hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad to promote quality education in English and foreign languages.

The land is located in Chakauli village of Pargana Bijnor in the Sarojini Nagar tehsil of Lucknow district on lease at the rate of Re 1 per year, an official statement issued here said.

At the permanent campus in Lucknow, the central university will run regular programmes like BA (Honours) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, Post Graduate Diploma in the Teaching of English (PGDTE) and PhD along with part-time courses in French, German, Russian and Spanish languages.

At present, the university is temporarily operating from a complex at Kanpur Road in Lucknow.

At the land transfer ceremony on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who was also the chief guest, said that the state government is committed to providing the youth of the state with linguistic education of global standards.

He expressed confidence that the construction of the permanent campus will lead to unprecedented growth in the quality of education and facilities.

The university's Vice Chancellor, Prof N Nagaraju, expressed gratitude towards the state government, saying that this land transfer is a historic step for the long-term development of the institution and that the Lucknow Campus will be developed into an excellent centre for linguistic education and research.