UP govt makes arrangements for night shelters, blankets amid cold wave

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) In view of the severe cold wave and dense fog prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has made comprehensive and well-planned arrangements to provide relief to the general public.

According to a statement, night shelters, bonfires and blanket distribution arrangements have been fully activated in all districts of the state to ensure that no citizen faces inconvenience due to the cold.

The state government has issued clear instructions to officials that no needy person should suffer during the cold wave. District administrations, municipal bodies and concerned departments have been directed to carry out relief work with complete sensitivity.

So far, 1,247 night shelters have been established across the state, and as many as 9,949 people have taken shelter in these facilities.

District administrations have been instructed to ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, hot water, lighting and security in the night shelters, the statement said.

The state government has prioritised blanket distribution to protect people from the cold wave. On average, 10,65,889 blankets have been purchased over the past three years, with an average expenditure of approximately Rs 44.38 crore.

Under the current system, an amount of Rs 17.55 crore has been released to all districts. Purchase orders for blankets have been issued by all 75 districts. Of these, the supply of 3,78,884 blankets has been completed across the districts.

So far, 1,40,364 blankets have been distributed to the needy in all districts, while distribution of the remaining blankets is underway.

Extensive arrangements have also been made for lighting bonfires at public places. A sum of Rs 1.75 crore has been allocated to all districts for this purpose.

The status of bonfires being lit daily in the districts is being regularly updated on the relief portal, ensuring continuous monitoring at the government level.

The government is also making extensive use of technology to prevent accidents caused by fog.

The Relief Commissioner's office has issued 33.27 crore alert SMS messages so far through the Sachet app and web portal. These messages have been sent to officials in the affected districts as well as to the general public.

In addition, concerned departments such as UPIDA, NHAI and PWD are continuously issuing fog-related alerts to district magistrates and district police via email, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG