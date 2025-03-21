UP govt most corrupt ever, officers misleading CM: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar

Ghaziabad, Mar 21 (PTI) BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, on Friday alleged in a press conference that Uttar Pradesh has the "most corrupt government ever", and the officers are misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer.

Gurjar attended a press conference in a torn kurta alleging that "the police had torn my clothes".

He alleged that the chief secretary had tied the brian of "Maharaj Ji" by applying occult arts on him.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," said Gurjar.

He said the women of Loni were carrying out 'Ram Kalash Yatra' on Thursday but police tried to intercept it. This took an ugly turn, the MLA noted.

ACP (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh said the MLA and his supporters were trying to bring out the Yatra without any permission. On the other hand, the MLA claimed an application for permission was given by the SDM of Loni.

Gurjar told the media that Ram Kalash Yatra is traditional and before this year permission was never sought by the organisers.

He attacked his party-led government, alleging that cow slaughtering on a mass scale is going on in UP and that people are being killed in fake encounters.

He in a video urged the Gurjar Samaj not to jam traffic and to maintain peace everywhere.