UP govt moves to withdraw charges against all accused in Akhlaq's lynching

Noida, Nov 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has moved to withdraw charges against all those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Greater Noida's Dadri, a case that had sparked nationwide outrage.

Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati told PTI on Saturday that the state has sent a formal request for the withdrawal of prosecution.

"A letter has been received from the government regarding the withdrawal of the case against all the accused in the Akhlaq murder case. The application has been submitted before the Surajpur court and will be heard on December 12," Bhati said.

Advocate Yusuf Saifi, who represents the Akhlaq family, said he had not yet seen the official documents.

"I have only heard about it. I will be able to comment after examining the documents before or on the date of the hearing," he said.

Akhlaq, 52, a resident of Bisada village in Greater Noida, was dragged out of his home and beaten to death by a mob on September 28, 2015, after announcements over a loudspeaker allegedly claimed he had slaughtered a cow and stored beef in his refrigerator. His son, Danish, sustained serious injuries while trying to save him.

Akhlaq's wife Ikraman lodged an FIR the same night at the Jarcha police station, naming 10 people and accusing four to five unidentified men as well. Akhlaq and Danish were taken to a private hospital in Noida, where Akhlaq was declared dead, and Danish was later referred to the Army R&R Hospital in Delhi.

The case is currently pending before the district court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a decade after the incident.