UP govt negligent towards problems of people in flood-hit villages: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the UP government of being negligent towards the problems of common man in hundreds of flood-hit villages and said while the people are in distress, the government is busy with other works.

Hundreds of villages in dozens of districts of the state are affected by floods and heavy rains, and life is devastated. Farmers' crops, houses and other properties were destroyed due to the floods, he said in a statement.

Yadav alleged that many people lost their lives but the government remains completely careless. While the people are in distress, the government and the officials are busy with other work, he said adding that the government is not concerned with the problems of the people.

Rivers are in spate in Sitapur, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Gonda and Barabanki districts of the state, he said.

"Hundreds of villages are in the grip of floods. Water has entered the villages and houses but the government remains inactive. On one hand, the common people are in trouble due to flood water and on the other hand, they are in terror due to wild animals," he said.

Yadav said wolves and other wild animals are killing common people in the Terai region. In Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Pilibhit, wild animals have attacked and killed dozens of villagers and children, he noted.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has been raising this issue for more than a year but the government has not taken any action. People's lives have become difficult in these areas, he said.

Alleging that the entire army of ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government and the administration system are engaged in misusing power instead of solving the problems of the people, Yadav said the affected people are not getting any help.

"Many people died due to heavy rains in various districts of the state recently, but the government neither reached out to the victims nor did it help them," he claimed. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS