UP govt not releasing correct death toll in Maha Kumbh stampede, alleges Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI)West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not releasing the correct death toll in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which officially resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries last month.

Addressing a press conference after the presentation of the state budget in the state Assembly, Banerjee criticised the authorities in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly downplaying the tragedy of January 30.

"So many people died in the Maha Kumbh incident, but they are not releasing the correct death toll. They created such hype about the event, yet there were no proper arrangements made at the venue," she said.

The chief minister also highlighted that the bodies of Bengal residents who died in the stampede were sent back without proper documentation, making it difficult for their families to receive compensation.

"We conducted post-mortem examinations to ensure that the families could get death certificates," Banerjee added.

The chief minister also criticised the "VIP culture" during the Maha Kumbh, stating that she avoids the holy dip to prevent inconvenience to the common people.

"Before creating hype, one should ensure proper control," she said, referring to the "lack of safety measures" at the event.

Banerjee also pointed out that despite the tragedy, no probe panel was sent there by the central government, unlike in Bengal where committees were dispatched following local incidents.

"How many committees were sent following the Maha Kumbh case?" she asked.

On the issue of funds, Banerjee accused the central government of withholding Bengal's legitimate dues.

"The Centre has failed to release Bengal's legitimate dues," she claimed.

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP-led Centre had stopped funding programmes such as MGNREGA and the Awas Yojna (housing scheme).

Despite these challenges, Banerjee asserted that the state government would continue its welfare programs.

"Twenty-eight lakh people will get houses. While 12 lakh families have already received the first instalment (of funds) in December, the second will be distributed in June. The remaining 16 lakh beneficiaries will get their first instalment in December this year," she said.

Banerjee responded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent comments on Bengal, calling them "biased" and "not based on facts." Sitharaman on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of corruption and undermining institutions.

Banerjee retorted, "They should first fix their own corruption. They control the media and set the narrative. None of them speak the truth. Nirmala Ji, what happened to Ujjwala Yojna? You do nothing but give speeches. The BJP has bulldozed the federal structure." She also raised concerns over the revision of voter rolls, questioning why the process was being done online.

"Why should the voter roll be made online? How did the number of Maharashtra’s voters increase by 40 lakh? They are trying the same in Bengal, attempting to add outsiders to our voter list. We will not allow this. What others cannot do, we can. We have uncovered their lies," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that the union budget was filled with "empty promises".

"We allocate funds from our own revenue, and what we say in our budget, we deliver," she stated.

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26, with a significant focus on social welfare, including a four per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

Banerjee said, "The country cannot be strong without a strong federal structure," highlighting the need for state autonomy and a balanced relationship between the Centre and the states. PTI DC/BSM PNT NN