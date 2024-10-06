UP: Govt official suspended for entering Vindhyavasini temple wearing shoes

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) An assistant development officer (agriculture) in the district was suspended for allegedly entering the Vindhyavasini temple wearing shoes and neglecting his official duties during the Navratri festival.

According to an official statement, Prateek Kumar Singh, who was also serving as a Sector Magistrate during the festival, was caught by city MLA Ratnakar Mishra while visiting the temple.

Mishra reprimanded Singh for his inappropriate behaviour and forced him to leave the temple premises, the statement said.

Upon learning about the incident, Mirzapur district magistrate directed the suspension of the ADO. Acting on the DM's instructions, Deputy Director (Agriculture) Vikas Patel suspended Singh.

Singh, who was on duty, visited the temple wearing shoes, violating temple protocol and neglecting his responsibilities, according to the statement issued by the Information Department.