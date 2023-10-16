UP govt officials, discoms directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during upcoming festivals

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government is making arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to people across the state during the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali, officials said here.

Advertisment

The power department has issued the necessary directives to concerned officers and the discoms to ensure uninterrupted power supply, a statement issued here said.

For the ongoing Navratri festival, stringent directives have been issued to improve electricity supply across the state and to ensure that all areas receive electricity as per the fixed schedule, it said.

Managing directors of discoms, chief engineers, and officials of the power corporation have been specifically instructed to ensure electricity supply to Shakti Peethas and religious places as per prescribed schedule during Navratri, said Ashish Kumar Goel, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

Advertisment

Goel stressed on taking all necessary precautionary measures, particularly to fix hanging wires and cables.

"Address complaints related to voltage fluctuations and low voltage. In the event of unexpected power breakdowns, it was advised to proactively organise an adequate number of repair teams to restore power supply. Complaints received through toll-free numbers should also be resolved promptly," he said.

Officers have been directed to conduct on-site inspections in areas where processions or gatherings for idol immersion are anticipated to enhance the entire electrical system, and to minimise the risk of accidents. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY