UP govt orders demolition of unsafe school buildings, bars classes in risky structures

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, the Basic Education Department has swung into action to tackle unsafe infrastructure in council schools, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

Districts across the state have been instructed to urgently identify, verify, and demolish dilapidated buildings, with student and teacher safety placed as the highest priority, the statement said.

The decision follows recent revelations about hazardous buildings on school campuses that posed risks to students' lives and negatively impacted the department's image. The department's new focus is clear: safety, accountability, and swift action.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh asserted that children's safety is non-negotiable. He warned that if any incident of structural collapse or accident is reported, the concerned officer will be held directly accountable and face strict departmental action.

Based on reports received from various districts, immediate identification of unsafe structures is underway. The list will be submitted to the technical committee for verification and evaluation. District officials are responsible for ensuring this process is completed within a set timeframe.

Instructions have also been issued for the prompt verification and reporting of previously identified structures.

No academic activities will be permitted in buildings declared unsafe by the technical committee. Alternative teaching arrangements must be made in safe classrooms, school buildings, panchayat bhawans, or village secretariats, the statement said.

As per the issued guidelines, if any unsafe structure cannot be demolished immediately, it must be marked with warnings such as "Unusable" or "Entry Prohibited" on all four sides.

These buildings must also be completely sealed with masonry to prevent student access.

Waterlogging, debris, and leaf accumulation on rooftops lead to seepage and building damage. Hence, regular cleaning and drainage on school rooftops will be ensured through local bodies like municipal or village panchayats, the statement added.

An expert in construction units, Shyamkishore Tiwari, said in a statement that several schools still have severely damaged structures posing a serious risk to the lives of students and teachers.

"Although prior instructions were issued by the administration, recent images published in newspapers have damaged the department's credibility. Therefore, time-bound, effective, and concrete action is now essential,” Tiwari said.

"This initiative by the Basic Education Department aims to ensure physical safety on school premises and restore public confidence in council schools," he added. PTI NAV HIG HIG