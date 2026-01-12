UP govt orders dismissal of 17 absentee doctors; action against several others for misconduct

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday directed the dismissal of 17 government doctors over being absent from duty for a prolonged period, noting that "indiscipline would not be tolerated" under any circumstances.

Pathak said that departmental officials attempted to contact the absent doctors several times, but no satisfactory response was received, according to a statement issued by his office here.

He instructed the additional chief secretary of the health department to initiate their dismissal from service with immediate effect.

Those facing dismissal include doctors posted at primary and community health centres and government hospitals across districts such as Kanpur Dehat, Bareilly, Auraiya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Jhansi, Barabanki and Sultanpur, it stated.

In a separate action, departmental proceedings have been ordered against four doctors accused of misbehaving with patients following an inquiry into complaints. These include doctors posted in Lucknow, Maharajganj and Mathura, including the medical superintendent of Farah Community Health Centre, according to the statement.

The government has also ordered departmental action against a senior surgeon for failing to report to his new posting after a transfer, and against a gynaecologist who has remained in the State AIDS Control Society for the past nine years in violation of deputation rules. The illegal deputation has been cancelled with immediate effect, it stated.

Four doctors at a trauma centre in Lucknow have been asked to provide explanations for alleged negligence in their medical duties, while three others posted in Gorakhpur, Firozabad, and Ballia have been issued warnings, it added.

The government has further withheld the annual increments of several doctors over charges of negligence in patient care across districts, including Meerut, Ambedkar Nagar, Budaun, Ballia and Mau.

In another case, the increment of a doctor posted at a TB sanatorium in Saharanpur was halted because he did not obtain a no-objection certificate before enrolling in a higher course.

Additionally, two increments for a civil hospital doctor in Lucknow were withheld for indiscipline, along with a censure for allegedly making a recorded phone conversation viral, according to the statement.

The government has also ordered a 10 per cent deduction from the pensions of two retired senior medical officers for purchasing medicines in violation of procurement norms during their tenure in Gorakhpur, it added. PTI KIS MPL MPL