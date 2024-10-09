UP govt orders placing fluorescent strips on stray cattle to avoid accidents

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new initiative to equip stray cattle with fluorescent strips to mitigate the risk of road accidents.

It has allocated funds for the same from the state's Cow Protection Fund while directing district magistrates and the Animal Husbandry Department for its implementation, a government order stated.

According to the government order issued by Principal Secretary K Ravindra Nayak on October 7, a portion of the state's Cow Protection Fund will be used to purchase radium strips to be tied around the necks of cows grazing near highways and other busy roads.

According to the officials, the fluorescent strips would be positioned on the horns and necks of stray cattle. These highly reflective strips would be illuminated by vehicle headlights, making the animals easily visible in low-light conditions, thus reducing the number of accidents caused by unexpected encounters with these animals on roads.

Animal Husbandry Department Director P N Singh said, "The order has been communicated to district-level officials for implementation. We will aim to complete the work of placing radium tapes on stray cattle in the winter season itself." The Animal Husbandry Department will serve as the nodal agency for the implementation of this project.

The introduction of fluorescent strips on stray cattle is part of a broader plan to address the issue of stray animals in the state. According to official records, Uttar Pradesh currently has approximately 15 lakh stray cattle, of which around 12 lakh are housed in animal shelters.

The remaining three lakh stray cattle are partially managed by marginal families under the Sahbhagita scheme. These families receive a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per cattle for fodder. A single family can participate in the scheme with a maximum of four cattle.

Experts attribute the stray cattle problem in the state to a confluence of factors. One primary reason is the lack of proper animal husbandry practices, leading to uncontrolled breeding and abandonment of animals, as per experts.

Additionally, stricter government regulations regarding animal slaughter, including a complete ban on cow slaughter, have been cited as factors that may lead farmers to abandon their cattle beyond their productive age.

The issue of stray cattle has also become a political topic, with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) frequently criticising the state government for its alleged failure to manage the problem effectively.

The matter gained significant attention during the 2022 Assembly elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressing the issue in public rallies. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had made it one of the important election planks.

The Uttar Pradesh Cow Protection and Development Fund provides financial support for various programmes aimed at protecting cows. PTI CDN CDN MNK MNK