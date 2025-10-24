UP govt proceeds with Manokamana temple development project worth Rs 171 lakh

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday announced that the tourism department will give Sambhal's Manokamana temple a new identity on the tourism map.

According to a statement, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) is proceeding with the development project for the temple costing Rs 171 lakh, under the Sambhal district's ancient shrines and wells conservation campaign.

Singh noted that Sambhal district has been an area rich in ancient history and mythological traditions, adding that the state government is making extensive efforts to conserve and beautify wells, shrines, and ancient temples in the region.

In this series, tourist facilities will be developed around the 141-year-old Manokamana Mandir, providing devotees and tourists with better facilities.

He said, there is a mythological belief that the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu will be in Kalki form in Sambhal.

The temple complex houses an ancient kund, surrounded by several smaller temples, including the Hanuman Mandir, Ram Janaki Mandir, and Devji Mandir.

The bhandara held here every year is dedicated to the memory of Saint Baba Ram Mani. Devotees from the district and surrounding areas participate passionately in Bhandara.

Located in Ganeshpur village, the temple was built in 1884 on 20 bighas of land. It is said that 150 years ago, a landowner donated 100 bighas of land to the temple, according to the statement.

Sambhal is a small district in terms of area, the minister said, adding that tourism remains the centre of attraction. While 43,58,329 tourists visited the district in 2024, around 13,05,970 tourists arrived from January to March in 2025. The tourism department has estimated the number to reach 45-50 lakh by the end of this year.