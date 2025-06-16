UP govt purchasing maize directly from farmers at MSP

Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is purchasing maize directly from farmers for the first time at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The purchase started from June 15, and will continue till July 31, the state government said in a statement, adding that purchasing will be done at the purchase centres from 9 am to 6 pm.

According to the statement, in the marketing year 2024-25, maize will be purchased from farmers at Rs 2,225 per quintal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited Auraiya recently, had inquired about the maize cultivation being done by maize farmers and assured them that the government would regularly pave the way for their progress and prosperity.

Maize will be purchased in Budaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Hathras, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Sambhal, Rampur, Ayodhya and Mirzapur.

For the sale of maize, it is mandatory for farmers to register on fcs.up.gov.in or mobile app UP Kisan Mitra. Maize will be purchased only from registered farmers. This will also give them the benefit of MSP.

Farmers should register only with the mobile number they are using, so that they can complete the registration process by submitting the OTP received by them, the statement said.