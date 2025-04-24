UP govt raises annual income ceiling for mass wedding scheme to Rs 3 lakh

Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the annual income limit for the mass wedding scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The move is aimed at bringing more people from underprivileged backgrounds within the ambit of the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

"The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has become a major support system for the weaker sections. To ensure wider reach, the income limit for eligibility needs to be raised," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The government has also decided to enhance the sum given to each newly married couple under the scheme from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh. As per the revised structure, Rs 60,000 will be transferred directly into the bride's bank account.

In addition, Rs 25,000 worth of household items and other wedding gifts will be provided to the couple, while Rs 15,000 will be earmarked for expenses related to the wedding ceremony.

The Chief Minister directed that the new provisions be implemented immediately.

During a review meeting of the Social Welfare Department, Adityanath also reviewed the implementation of the Vridha Pension Yojana (Old Age Pension Scheme).

He stressed the need to link the pension with the Family ID database for the scheme's effective implementation.

According to the statement, once a dependent or destitute person listed in the Family ID turns 60, they should automatically begin receiving the pension amount.