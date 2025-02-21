UP govt ramps up preparations for final holy bath on Mahashivratri at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has ramped up preparations at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to ensure seamless arrangements for devotees in the final significant bath on Mahashivratri which falls on February 26.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to review the arrangements and provide necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement.

The officials told reporters that comprehensive measures are being implemented for traffic regulation, crowd management and facilitating smooth rituals, especially during the weekend rush.

At the same time, the UP government said it was closely monitoring "attempts to disrupt the sanctity" of Maha Kumbh through misleading social media posts.

DGP Kumar assured strict action against those behind such posts, revealing that over 50 FIRs have already been registered against those spreading misinformation.

During their visit, Chief Secretary Singh and DGP Kumar inspected the Sangam ghats by boat, reviewed cleanliness arrangements and issued further directives to officials to enhance preparations.

So far, approximately 59 crore devotees have participated in the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, according to an official statement.

As the Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, enters its final phase, an estimated one crore devotees continue to arrive daily, the government said.

The grand event has drawn sadhus and seers from various sects of Sanatan Dharma, along with pilgrims from across the country and the world.

Dignitaries, including the president, vice president, prime minister, governors, chief ministers of several states, King of Bhutan, foreign diplomats, leading industrialists and renowned film personalities have also taken the sacred dip at the Sangam, it added.