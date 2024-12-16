UP govt ready to engage in discussions on all issues in assembly: Adityanath to parties

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged all parties to ensure smooth proceedings of the state assembly and expressed the government's readiness to engage in discussions on all issues concerning the youth, women, farmers and security of the state.

Ahead of the Winter session of the assembly, he said the government is ready for meaningful discussions on public and developmental issues.

"We seek everyone's cooperation in making the legislature a platform for constructive debate. I also urge my colleagues in the opposition to come prepared," he told reporters.

"Development, security, prosperity, respect for faith, and modernity that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing today, originates from this very legislature," he said while welcoming all members to the Winter session.

The chief minister called for a smooth and productive session, emphasising that the House should serve as a platform for constructive debates on key issues.

Describing the Uttar Pradesh Legislature as the largest provincial legislature in the world, Adityanath said, "It is a moment of great honour that our nation has entered the 'Amrit Kaal' and is engaged in the sacred mission of building a developed India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi ji. Uttar Pradesh plays a significant role in this vision.

"Many freedom fighters from Uttar Pradesh contributed to the struggle for the nation's independence. The state also holds the privilege of being the birthplace and 'karmabhoomi' of many revolutionaries," he said.

The chief minister highlighted that during this session, in addition to legislative work, a supplementary budget will be presented.

He added that important suggestions and issues from honourable members, related to public welfare and the state's development, will also be discussed in the House.

"I urge all parties to ensure smooth proceedings of the House and engage in meaningful discussions on public and developmental issues. Let us collectively contribute to the 'mahayagya' of achieving the state government's ambitious goal of building a USD 1 trillion economy. For this, the government seeks the cooperation and support of all stakeholders," he said.

Both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, and Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were present during the press briefing, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. PTI NAV DV DV