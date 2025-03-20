UP govt recovered 64,000 acres from land mafia since 2017: CM

Bahraich, Mar 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted that his government has resolved 33 lakh pending revenue-related cases in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, bringing relief to thousands of citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new tehsil building in Mihipurwa (Motipur), he emphasized the importance of an efficient administrative system in ensuring justice and transparency in land-related matters.

Adityanath noted that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had over 33 lakh unresolved revenue disputes, including cases of land mutation, demarcation, and usage rights.

"Such a backlog led to frequent disputes, violence, and illegal land grabbing, making life difficult for common citizens," he said.

"Previous governments allowed corruption and dishonesty to thrive, leaving the poor without hope for justice. However, we set strict timelines for resolving cases at all administrative levels, from sub-divisional magistrates to tehsildars and revenue officers, ensuring accountability." The chief minister further stated that the government's crackdown on land mafia through the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force has resulted in the recovery of 64,000 acres of illegally occupied land.

He also pointed out that with improved law and order, Uttar Pradesh has become a major destination for investment.

Adityanath stressed that village-level governance has been strengthened through the establishment of Gram Sachivalayas (village secretariats) with internet connectivity.

"Now, villagers can obtain essential documents like income and residence certificates without having to visit distant offices. This initiative will ensure timely services at the grassroots level," he said.

He also announced the digitization of land records to eliminate manipulation in land demarcation.

"Now, land measurement will be conducted digitally, ensuring transparency and fairness. No poor person will lose even an inch of their land due to fraudulent practices," he assured.

During the event, Adityanath also inaugurated residential quarters for tehsil officials and employees, emphasising that government officers should reside near their workplaces to facilitate efficient service delivery.

"The goal is to ensure that officials are accessible to the people at all times," he said.

Reflecting on his previous visit to Bahraich after the monsoon, the chief minister recalled how a pack of wolves had created panic in the region.

"Although wild animals generally do not harm people under normal circumstances, the situation had worsened, leading to tragic incidents, including the loss of children's lives. The state government had already categorized human-wildlife conflict as a disaster, and we promptly provided Rs 5 lakh in compensation to affected families from the disaster relief fund," he said.

Adityanath highlighted Bahraich's historical and geographical significance, calling it a land rich in resources, located between two rivers, with fertile soil and vast forests.

"Bahraich has immense tourism potential. A medical college has already been established here, and the victory memorial of Maharaja Suheldev is also ready for inauguration," he announced.

He stressed that while Bahraich once suffered from administrative disorder, the current government has ensured that law and order prevail.

"No one can create chaos in the district anymore," he asserted.

Linking heritage with development, the chief minister announced that Kartaniya Ghat in Bahraich would be developed as an eco-tourism hub, enhancing the region's tourism potential.

He also confirmed the approval of a bypass road for Bahraich, aimed at improving infrastructure.

Adityanath also highlighted Bahraich's economic progress, noting that before 2017, the district's GDP stood at Rs 6,924 crore, whereas by 2023-24, it had surged to Rs 25,000 crore.

"This is the new Uttar Pradesh, where development and cultural pride go hand in hand," he added.