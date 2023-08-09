UP govt refuses to bring back OPS, SP members walk out from assembly

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Samawadi Party members walked out of state assembly on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government said it does not plan to bring back the old pension scheme for government employees.

Replying to the question raised by SP members Anil Pradhan and Pankaj Malik, Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the National Pension Scheme (NPS) in UP has been in operation since April 1, 2005 and that the government was not considering replacing it with the old pension scheme.

SP members talked about social security in the old pension scheme, at which Khanna said that under the new scheme, beneficiaries get 9.32 per cent interest and that it was implemented only after talks with the employees' associations.

"They wanted 8 per cent interest and under this scheme an average interest rate of 9.32 per cent was given," Khanna added.

He said 85 per cent of the money under the scheme is invested in government securities while rest 15 per cent was with fund managers such as SBI, UTI, and LIC and their credentials are known to everyone.

Unsatisfied with the answer, the SP members staged a walkout from the House. PTI ABN ABN VN VN