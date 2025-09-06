UP govt releases updated circular to address issue of stray dog bites

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has released an updated circular to address the issue of stray dog bites and human-animal conflicts in urban areas by prioritizing public safety, especially for children and senior citizens, while also ensuring humane treatment of animals.
The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department's directive is in line with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023.
The new guidelines outline a multifaceted strategy that includes establishing designated feeding zones in each ward, located away from children's play areas and other high-traffic spots, a statement said.
Feeders are required to maintain cleanliness and are prohibited from feeding dogs outside these designated areas, with strict action promised against violators, according to the circular.
In cases of conflict between Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and animal caregivers, an animal welfare committee will be formed to make final decisions on feeding points.
The circular also mandates continuous animal birth control programmes, including sterilization and rabies injections, to be implemented by urban local bodies.
A dedicated helpline will be provided for residents to report concerns, and a nodal officer will be appointed in each local body to oversee these activities. Pet dog registration with local bodies is also now mandatory, with fines for non-compliance, the circular said.