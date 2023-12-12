UP govt revokes order barring coaching for girls after 8 PM

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken back its August 30 order that barred coaching institutes from holding classes for girls after 8 PM.

Advertisment

The new order signed by Special Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra on December 4 comes after widespread criticism of the previous guideline in Noida under the 'Safe City' project.

"The following guidelines are being issued by canceling the previously issued guidelines. In connection with the establishment of Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100 per cent CCTV cameras," the order stated.

"The said cameras should be installed on the entrance and exit gates, campus, teaching rooms (inside and outside), gallery, verandah and main gate of and hostels of the educational institution. Provision of separate toilets for girl students should be ensured in higher educational institutions, especially coaching centres," the order added.

Advertisment

The August 30 letter had stated that coaching institutes should not conduct classes for girls beyond 8 pm.

"If coaching institutes where girls are studying are found operating after 8 pm, punitive action will be taken against them," stated the now-revoked order.

While several students in Noida and Greater Noida questioned the August 30 order, Opposition party leaders had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government citing "law and order" situation in "Safe City" Noida".