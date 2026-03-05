UP: Govt school teacher accused of molesting intellectually-disabled Class 7 student

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) An assistant teacher at a government school in the Gosaiganj police station area of Sultanpur district has been accused of allegedly molesting a Class seven student, officials said on Thursday. District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta informed that Block Education Officer Uday Raj Maurya will investigate the matter, and assured that further action will be taken as soon as the report is received. The teacher, identified as Girjesh Singh, has been posted at the school for approximately five months. According to a complaint filed by the girl's father two days ago, on February 23, Singh took his daughter behind a washroom and began molesting her, touching her inappropriately. When the student protested, he threatened her using casteist slurs.

The father stated that his daughter is a person with intellectual disabilities.

The complaint also mentions that Singh has been engaging in inappropriate behaviour with other female students.

A class eight student came forward, saying that the teacher often touches girls inappropriately and behaves rudely, and that this behaviour has been occurring for the past month. Another student noted that the teacher has been behaving inappropriately with most of the students, the complaint stated. Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi said that a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated after receiving a complaint from the student's father on Thursday. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL