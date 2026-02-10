UP govt school teacher arrested for sexually harassing two minor students

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A teacher of a government primary school has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girl students at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar. He was arrested on Monday following a complaint lodged by the mother of one of the survivors.

Station House Officer Jasvir Singh told reporters that a case has been registered against the teacher under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused has been taken into custody.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that her daughter, a Class 5 student, and another girl studying in Class 4 were sexually harassed by the teacher after school hours.

It was alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The girls later narrated the incident to their families.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Sandeep Kumar said departmental proceedings have been initiated against the teacher and further action will be taken as per rules.