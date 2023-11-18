UP: Govt school teacher dismissed 26 years after taking job on fake documents

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Twenty-six years after working as a government school teacher, a man here was dismissed from duty for securing the job by submitting fake documents, an official said on Saturday.

Nand Kishore, a resident of Kalyangarh Nagarhan village in Vihar development block area, was posted as an assistant teacher at Atarsui Primary School, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said.

Kishore’s fellow villager Chandrika Prasad Mishra had complained at the chief minister portal that the teacher secured the government by submitting fake documents, he added.

Following this, a notice was issued to Kishore and he was asked to submit his high school marksheet and certificate, the BSA said.

During the verification of his documents, it was revealed that Kishore appeared in the high school examination in 1975 and got 48 marks and his date of birth on the documents was October 28, 1958, he said.

Kishore then again took the high school examination in 1984 and got 312 marks and changed his date of birth in the documents to October 28, 1964, the BSA said.

On July 31, 1997, he was appointed as an assistant teacher.

After this revelation, Kishore was dismissed from service on Friday, 26 years after serving as a government school teacher, the BSA said. PTI COR SAB AS NB