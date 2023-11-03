UP govt seeks explanation from 12 DMs on 'inefficient' handling of revenue-related issues

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has sought an explanation from 12 district magistrates on their "inefficient" handling of pending revenue cases, according to an official release issued on Friday.

The DMs of the districts, which performed badly in settling total revenue matters, land measurement and other issues, were asked to provide an explanation during a high-level review of the revenue board held on October 31, the release said.

Some sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were also issued warnings while adverse entries were given to the tehsildars, it added.

Revenue Board Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Garg said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given special importance to the swift resolution of revenue matters in the state.

He highlighted that revenue disputes often lead to challenges in maintaining law and order.

Garg said the chief minister has in response to this concern issued directives to launch a two-month special campaign aimed at prompt and timely resolution of pending cases in 2,941 revenue courts of the state.

The progress in clearing pending revenue cases is monitored every 15 days at the chief minister's level. The additional chief secretary said the chief minister has firmly instructed underperforming officers to enhance their efficiency in handling these matters. PTI SAB AS CK