UP govt seeks report on districts performing poorly to address people's complaints

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has sought reports of various district administrations, which showed poor performance in addressing people's complaints received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System, CM Helpline and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas.

For the past several days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been receiving complaints of delays and inaction in resolving grievances and has taken a firm stance against negligent officials, an official statement issued here said.

A report has been sought about concerned District Magistrates and SSPs or SPs from the chief secretary and significant action may be taken against those found responsible for the negligence, it said.

Adityanath recently expressed displeasure over the negligence in resolving complaints received through the IGRS, CM Helpline, and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas during a high-level meeting. He had sought a report on such negligent officers posted in the districts.

Following this, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh conducted a review of complaint resolution across the IGRS, CM Helpline, and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas.

The review revealed poor performance in several districts between September 1 and September 25, it said.

Many complainants expressed dissatisfaction, as recorded through feedback collected via the CM Helpline and CM Dashboard. Districts like Deoria, Bhadohi, Gonda, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, and Mirzapur reported dissatisfaction levels as high as 70 per cent, the statement said.

Chief Secretary Singh reprimanded the DMs, SSPs and SPs of these districts and instructed them to make improvements.

He is also preparing to submit the findings of the review to the Chief Minister's Office based on the report.

However, the review also highlighted districts that performed well in resolving complaints in August and September.

In August, Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Lucknow were commended for their timely resolution and submission of special closure reports.

Similarly, in September, districts such as Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur demonstrated strong performance.

The Chief Secretary praised the DMs and SSPs/SPs of these districts and directed other officers to follow their example.