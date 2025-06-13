UP govt seizes properties worth Rs 23.42 crore of jailed SP leader

Azamgarh (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Friday seized properties worth Rs 23.42 crore belonging to former parliamentarian and Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav under the Gangsters Act, officials said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ordered the confiscation based on charges that Yadav, a known history-sheeter and gang leader, had acquired the assets through criminal activities, they said. The seized land spans six plots in Basahi Asrafpur village in Phoolpur tehsil.

Yadav, who is currently lodged in Fatehgarh jail, is an accused in a 2022 toxic liquor case that led to seven deaths. A supplementary gang chart naming him and 12 others was approved in December 2024, Azamgarh SP Hemraj Meena said.

"Properties worth over Rs 23 crore that were acquired through proceeds of crimes such as illicit liquor trade, murder, and abduction have been seized," Meena said. PTI COR KIS RHL