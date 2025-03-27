UP govt set to launch crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos from April 1

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department is set to launch a statewide crackdown on illegal e-rickshaws and autos from April 1-30, following directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The transport commissioner has instructed all district magistrates, police commissioners, and senior superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of the drive, an official statement issued here said.

The special campaign will be conducted in all districts, including the state capital, Lucknow.

Adityanath, who chaired a review meeting on law and order on Sunday issued directives on the matter to strengthen enforcement at the ground level.

He instructed that the verification of tempo and e-rickshaw drivers be taken up on priority. The CM underlined that minors must not be allowed to operate vehicles under any circumstances.

He also called for tenant verification and immediate action to prevent overloading at zero points, it said.

Acting on these directives, the Transport Department will launch a month-long special campaign in April.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh, in a letter addressed to all DMs, police commissioners and SSPs/SPs stated that a joint campaign against unregistered and illegal e-rickshaws and autos will be conducted from April 1 to April 30.

He also instructed officials to ensure strict enforcement against underage driving during the campaign. The official has also convened a meeting with departmental officers on Thursday.

To maintain law and order and ensure revenue compliance, he directed all additional transport commissioners, RTOs and ARTOs to conduct intensive district-level drives. Regular monitoring of the campaign is to be ensured, with weekly reports to be submitted to the government every Friday, the official said. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY