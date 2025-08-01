UP govt sets up animal birth control centres, issues over 5000 pet dog licenses to boost urban safety

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department (UDD) has stepped up efforts to enhance urban safety and animal welfare through animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programs, implemented across all 17 municipal corporations, officials said.

The department has also issued 5,333 pet dog licenses so far this year to promote responsible pet ownership and community safety, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the animal birth control (ABC) program has sterilised and vaccinated 2,84,641 stray dogs against rabies with 1,25,893 sterilisations in 2023-24 and 1,19,197 in 2024-25.

From April 1 to July 15, 2025, further progress has been made with 17 permanent ABC centres operational across the state. Two more centres have been approved for Lucknow and Ghaziabad, it said.

The pet licensing initiative ensures that pet dogs are vaccinated and registered, reducing risks associated with unmonitored animals.

Principal Secretary of UDD Amrit Abhijat, said, "Through our animal birth control, anti-rabies vaccination, and pet licensing programs, we are working with urban local bodies to promote safer communities and humane animal management." "The establishment of modern ABC centres and the issuance of 5,333 pet dog licenses this year reflect our commitment to comprehensive urban solutions," he said.

To prevent dog bites incidents, the department is raising public awareness, advising residents to avoid provoking stray dogs and supervise children near animals, and seek immediate medical care for bites.

Citizens are urged to report aggressive or unwell dogs to local authorities or the dedicated helpline (1533) for prompt action, the statement said. PTI CDN OZ OZ