Advertisment
National

UP govt should start schemes for people reeling under poverty, unemployment: Mayawati

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File image)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File image)

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government should start some schemes which can provide relief to people suffering from poverty, unemployment and inflation.

Advertisment

The schemes can be announced in the Winter session of the state assembly which started on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"In the interest of the people suffering from poverty, unemployment and inflation in UP, the government should also start some schemes in the ongoing assembly session here, which can provide some relief to them," she said on X.

Advertisment

The BSP has only one member in the 403-member assembly.

BSP Mayawati Unemployment inflation Uttar Pradesh
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe