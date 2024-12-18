UP govt should start schemes for people reeling under poverty, unemployment: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government should start some schemes which can provide relief to people suffering from poverty, unemployment and inflation.

The schemes can be announced in the Winter session of the state assembly which started on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"In the interest of the people suffering from poverty, unemployment and inflation in UP, the government should also start some schemes in the ongoing assembly session here, which can provide some relief to them," she said on X.

1. यू.पी. में भी ग़रीबी, बेरोजगारी व महंगाई आदि से त्रस्त लोगों के हितों में यहाँ चल रहे विधानसभा सत्र में सरकार को कुछ ऐसी योजनाओं को भी शुरू करना चाहिये जिससे इनको थोड़ी राहत मिल सके। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 18, 2024

The BSP has only one member in the 403-member assembly.