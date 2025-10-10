UP govt should work to benefit people, not target them: Sambhal MP Ziaur Barq

Sambhal (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has said the Uttar Pradesh government should focus on benefiting people rather than "targeting them", which would help strengthen the administration's connection with the citizens.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Thursday night, the Samajwadi Party MP said that several families in Sambhal had been issued notices for allegedly constructing houses on pond land.

"Whether someone lives 500 metres or 50 kilometres away, everyone in my constituency is my own. If anything wrong happens, I will stand firmly with my people and fight their legal battle to ensure they get justice," Barq said.

He added that some of the notices appeared to have been issued in haste, and expressed hope that justice would prevail.

Terming the action "revenge-driven" and part of a "deliberate conspiracy", Barq said, "Instead of targeting people, the government and the administration should focus on policies that help citizens.

"When people benefit, they connect. But by targeting communities, including ours and the PDA (Picchde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) community, the administration is only creating alienation." The Sambhal MP has been linked to multiple controversies, including power theft, illegal construction at his residence, and alleged incitement during last year's violence over the survey of a mosque that left several dead.

Over the past year, Sambhal has seen recurring communal tensions, demolition drives over land encroachments, and heightened administrative crackdowns.

Asked about the upcoming Bihar elections, Barq said the INDIA bloc, including its constituent Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership, would contest the polls unitedly and defeat the BJP to form the government there. PTI COR KIS APL ARI