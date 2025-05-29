UP govt signs MoU with Australia’s Monash University to elevate state's education standards

Lucknow, May 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia's Monash University, aimed at elevating the state's education system to international standards, an official statement issued here said.

The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marking a significant step towards global academic integration, the statement said.

The agreement will provide students and faculty members from basic, secondary, and higher education institutions across the state with a global platform for research, innovation, training, and technical collaboration. Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Adityanath said that the state government saw education not just as a way to earn degrees, but as a key driver of the state’s overall development.

“This partnership will incorporate quality, innovation and global perspective in the education system of the state and will prove helpful in preparing the youth for global competition,” he added.

He said that the MoU in line with the National Education Policy 2020 would promote multi-dimensional learning, skill development, and international cooperation.

Referring to the state’s earlier collaboration with Western Sydney University, the Chief Minister said the new tie-up with Monash University is another major step toward meeting global education standards.

Gautam Buddha University will be the central hub for implementing this partnership and its vice chancellor has been directed to ensure successful discharge of this responsibility, he added.

Adityanath highlighted India’s ancient tradition of knowledge, recalling the Vedic saying, "Let noble thoughts come to us from all directions of the world," and described the MoU as a modern expression of this timeless vision.

He said such partnerships will give the state a leading position on the global education map.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh briefed about the various aspects of the MoU, saying that the collaboration will pave the way for students and teachers from the state to engage with international educational forums.

Founded in 1958, Monash University currently has over 84,000 students and is recognised as one of the world’s leading research-based institutions.

Professor Manisha, a former Delhi University academic and currently affiliated with Monash University, played a key role in bringing the agreement to life.

She shared that Monash trains nearly 30,000 teachers annually, including educators from conflict-affected regions like Afghanistan and Myanmar.

With this partnership, teachers from Uttar Pradesh will now have access to similar world-class training programs, she said. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ