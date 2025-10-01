UP govt slashes AC bus fares by up to 10 pc

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a fare reduction of up to 10 per cent in all air-conditioned buses operated by the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), an official statement said.

The discounted fares will remain in effect until further notice, the statement said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on enhancing passenger services, Transport Minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said the move aims to provide commuters with a more comfortable and affordable travel experience.

The fare reduction applies to Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo and AC sleeper bus services. However, the concession will not be applicable to air-conditioned buses registered from January 1, 2024, onwards.

Singh also directed that special counselling be provided to drivers and conductors to motivate them to attract more passengers so that the Corporation's gross revenue is not affected.