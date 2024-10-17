UP govt starts distributing free LPG cylinders for Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has started distribution of free LPG cylinders for Diwali to benefit 1.86 crore families in the state, an official statement issued here said on Thursday.

The "double-engine government" has allocated Rs 1,890 crore for this initiative, it said.

The state government distributed free LPG cylinders to 1.85 crore families, including over 85 lakh women, last year. This time it would reach more families than the last year, it said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free LPG cylinders are distributed biannually in the state during the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

Under the Ujjwala Yojana, the central government provides a subsidy of Rs 300 to each beneficiary, while the state government covers the remaining cost.

Each beneficiary receives a refill of a 14.2 kg cylinder. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK