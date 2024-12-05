UP govt submits modified DPR for Noida Metro's Aqua Line extension to Centre

Noida, Dec 5 (PTI) The modified detailed project report (DPR) for extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor, connecting Sector 51 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida, has been submitted to the Centre for final approval, officials said on Thursday.

The modified DPR for the Rs 2,991.60 crore project was recently approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, said Lokesh M, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Describing the project as a "significant milestone in improving public transport infrastructure," Lokesh M highlighted its potential to enhance urban connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the region.

The proposed extension spans 17.435 km and will add 11 new stations to the Aqua Line. These stations include Sector 51 (existing), Sector 61 (interchange with DMRC’s Blue Line), Sector 70, Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Eco Tech-12, Greater Noida Sectors 2, 3, 10, and 12, and Knowledge Park-V.

Noting the benefits of the project, Lokesh M said, "This extension will connect key areas of Noida and Greater Noida, providing much-needed relief to commuters by reducing road traffic along Vikas Marg and the Noida-Greater Noida Link Road." With a total estimated cost of Rs 2,991.60 crore, the senior IAS officer added that the extension will also improve access to both the Aqua Line and DMRC’s Blue Line. PTI KIS ARD ARD