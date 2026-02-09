UP govt suspends 3 officers for corruption

Hamirpur/Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended three officers of the Hamirpur District Industries Office for their alleged involvement in extortion, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement issued in Lucknow, Assistant Commissioner of Industries Ravi Verma, Assistant Manager Santosh Rao, and Hamirpur District Manager Milan Kumar were suspended with immediate effect.

The action follows a report of a two-member inquiry committee comprising the Chief Development Officer and the Additional District Magistrate of Hamirpur.

The committee was constituted after continuous complaints were made by beneficiaries of government schemes.

The committee's report confirmed that illegal money was being extorted in the name of online applications, file processing, and securing subsidies in various government schemes with the connivance of these officers.

Upon finding concrete evidence of corruption during the preliminary investigation, the committee recommended strict action, following which the government issued orders for suspension and disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officers, the statement said. PTI NAV SHS SHS