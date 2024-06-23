UP govt targets planting 35 crore saplings by 2027

Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government launched a statewide campaign to plant 35 crore saplings this year to expand the state's green areas, officials said here on Sunday.

The campaign aims to meet the state's goal of increasing its green cover from 9 to 15 per cent by 2026-27.

The UP government has also directed that high-quality saplings are available for all stakeholders.

According to officials, all departments and 18 divisions of the state will plant saplings from next month.

All state departments are given specific goals to meet -- forest department to plant 140 million seedlings and the rural development 125.9 million.

Additionally, the agriculture department have been given a target to plant 25 million seedlings, horticulture department 15.5 million seedlings, Panchayati Raj department 12.8 million seedlings, revenue department 10.6 million seedlings, Urban Development 3.5 million seedlings and higher education department 1.8 million seedlings.

The saplings would be planted on land owned by village panchayat, development authorities, industrial complexes, forest, defence and railway land as well as around expressways and canals.

Besides, grounds of medical and educational institution, government properties, and private land with the owner's approval will be encouraged for plantation.