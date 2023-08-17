UP govt to act strictly against encroachers: Adityanath at 'Janata Darshan'

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday assured attendees of his 'Janata Darshan', a public grievance meeting, here that strict action will be taken against land and property encroachers in the state.

At the public meeting, the chief minister listened to the problems of 220 people who came here from different districts of the state and assured them that the government is determined to resolve their problems, an official release issued here said.

He directed officers to address the people's grievances with utmost sensitivity, ensuring prompt resolution of their complaints, it added.

The chief minister instructed officials to act strictly against those occupying lands and properties illegally and not spare anyone who oppresses others under any circumstances.

"It should be ensured that no goons, mafia, or criminals can occupy the land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR," the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

He also assured to provide full help to those seeking financial help from the government for treatment facilities. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed them to submit the cost estimates related to their treatment to the government at the earliest, the release added. PTI SAB RPA