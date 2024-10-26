UP govt to allocate space in Gorakhpur for world-class rowing sports centre

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the government will allocate space for the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) in the Water Sports Complex near Ramgarhtal here to establish a world-class rowing sports centre.

Advertisment

He also said efforts will be undertaken to expand water sports opportunities across major lakes throughout the state, according to an official statement.

Speaking to players and the public at the closing ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarhtal on Saturday, the chief minister highlighted the vast potential for rowing in UP, emphasising the importance of nurturing talent.

"Our rowers have the capability to compete and win medals in the Olympics and other international events. To develop these talents, the government will provide space in the world-class water sports complex near Ramgarhtal for the creation of a rowing sports centre, in response to the Rowing Federation of India's request.

Advertisment

"Additionally, the state government will extend comprehensive support to advance the centre," he said.

The chief minister highlighted the abundance of natural lakes in UP, indicating that similar efforts will be made to expand rowing opportunities there as well.

Adityanath emphasised that sports not only contributes to physical and mental well-being but has also become a promising avenue for career growth. He said the UP government has introduced a sports policy and issued a directive to provide direct government employment to the state's athletes who have won medals in competitions such as the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. PTI CDN KSS KSS