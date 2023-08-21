UP govt to assist private sector in opening sports academies, says CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to promote sports and will assist the private sector in opening academies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

The government has taken several steps to increase youngsters' interest in sports, he said at the closing ceremony of a two-day state-level wrestling competition in Gorakhpur.

"As part of this effort, sports fields and open gyms are being developed in every village. Stadiums are being constructed at the district level and mini-stadiums at the block level," he said.

The chief minister said the government has made changes to the state's sports policy that will enhance efforts to nurture talents and provide them with opportunities on the national and international stage.

"Till now, private sector sports academies were not given government assistance. The state government has introduced changes to the policy to provide them with support. This is because many athletes have gained training from private academies and progressed significantly," he added.

Referring to the wrestling competition, Adityanath pointed out that wrestlers from private 'akhadas (wrestling schools)' in villages are performing well and, with government support for private academies, sports talents will have more opportunities to progress further.

He added that initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India and MP sports competitions, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have led to encouragement for sports and athletes in every village. PTI ABN SZM