UP govt to attempt Guinness world record with Widows' Holi celebration in Vrindavan

Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it will attempt to create a Guinness world record by organising Holi with over 2,000 widows in Vrindavan. The state's Tourism Department and welfare organisations will jointly host the event in the holy city. According to a statement, officials from Guinness World Records will be present to oversee and facilitate the certification process.

"In 2025, the Yogi government, in collaboration with social welfare organisations, is set to attempt a Guinness world record for the largest Holi celebration with over 2,000 widows," it said, adding organic colours would be used in the event that would feature folk songs, traditional dances and devotional music.

It is pertinent to note that this is perhaps the first attempt of its kind.

The Widows' Holi stands as a unique cultural festival. Traditionally, widows in India were expected to renounce worldly pleasures, including festive celebrations like Holi. However, Hindu widows seeking refuge in Vrindavan try to defy this age-old tradition by participating in the yearly festival.

Holi is usually celebrated over two days. This year, 'Chhoti Holi' or 'Holika Dahan' will take place on March 13. 'Rangwali Holi', also known as 'Dhulandi', is on March 14.