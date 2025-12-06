UP govt to build protective walls around Ambedkar statues: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government will build protective boundary walls around statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to safeguard them from vandalism.

Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas' (death anniversary) programme of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Lucknow on Saturday.

"Today, our government is going to take another important decision, and that decision is that wherever statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are installed in Uttar Pradesh, some mischievous elements often come and vandalize these statues.

"They make malicious attempts to damage them. Now, our government will create a system to protect these statues by constructing a boundary wall around them," Adityanath said.

"If a statue does not have a roof over it, a canopy will be installed to ensure the safe and respectful protection of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue," Adityanath said.

He also said that the government will complete connecting every slum, every Dalit settlement, Scheduled Caste settlement, and every tribal settlement with proper connectivity, if any areas are still left unconnected.

Although the Rural Development Department and the Urban Development Department have worked to complete these, if any areas remain unconnected, "we will ensure that they are fully connected", he said. PTI NAV NB NB